Head to Head Analysis: Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) vs. Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH)

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Rating) and Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Saga Communications and Anghami, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saga Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Anghami 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Saga Communications has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anghami has a beta of -0.91, meaning that its share price is 191% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Saga Communications and Anghami’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saga Communications $108.34 million 1.28 $11.16 million $1.85 12.54 Anghami N/A N/A $940,000.00 N/A N/A

Saga Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Anghami.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.5% of Saga Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.7% of Anghami shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.6% of Saga Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Saga Communications and Anghami’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saga Communications 10.30% 5.73% 4.43% Anghami N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Saga Communications beats Anghami on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Saga Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Saga Communications, Inc. operates as a broadcasting company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of broadcast properties. The company was founded by Edward K. Christian in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI.

Anghami Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anghami Inc. provides music streaming platform and service principally in the Middle East and North Africa. Anghami Inc., formerly known as Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc., is based in NEW YORK.

