Head-To-Head Analysis: Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) vs. Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT)

Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) and Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Tivic Health Systems and Helius Medical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tivic Health Systems N/A N/A N/A Helius Medical Technologies -3,473.56% -198.39% -153.13%

0.1% of Tivic Health Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.3% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tivic Health Systems and Helius Medical Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tivic Health Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Helius Medical Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00

Helius Medical Technologies has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 543.09%. Given Helius Medical Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Helius Medical Technologies is more favorable than Tivic Health Systems.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tivic Health Systems and Helius Medical Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tivic Health Systems $860,000.00 17.64 -$3.64 million N/A N/A Helius Medical Technologies $520,000.00 13.88 -$14.13 million ($7.55) -0.41

Tivic Health Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Helius Medical Technologies.

Summary

Tivic Health Systems beats Helius Medical Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tivic Health Systems Company Profile

Tivic Health Systems Inc. is a commercial-phase healthtech company advancing bioelectronic medicine to deliver non-invasive solutions which treat disease, increase wellness and improve lives. Its first product includes ClearUP(R). Tivic Health Systems Inc. is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma. It engages in the development of the investigational Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), that delivers neurostimulation via the tongue which has been shown in clinical studies to enhance the effectiveness of physical exercises in people with neurological symptoms from disease or trauma such as mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

