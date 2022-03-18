Head-To-Head Comparison: Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) & Banco Comercial Portugues (OTCMKTS:BPCGY)

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) and Banco Comercial Portugues (OTCMKTS:BPCGY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Erste Group Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Erste Group Bank and Banco Comercial Portugues, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Erste Group Bank 0 2 5 0 2.71 Banco Comercial Portugues 0 0 1 0 3.00

Erste Group Bank presently has a consensus price target of $44.50, suggesting a potential upside of 147.22%. Given Erste Group Bank’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Erste Group Bank is more favorable than Banco Comercial Portugues.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Erste Group Bank and Banco Comercial Portugues’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Erste Group Bank $9.70 billion 1.60 $2.28 billion $2.46 7.32 Banco Comercial Portugues N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Erste Group Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Comercial Portugues.

Profitability

This table compares Erste Group Bank and Banco Comercial Portugues’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Erste Group Bank 21.26% 8.14% 0.62% Banco Comercial Portugues N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Erste Group Bank beats Banco Comercial Portugues on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Erste Group Bank (Get Rating)

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network. The Corporates segment consists of business activities with corporate customers of different turnover size as well as commercial real estate and public sector business. The Group Markets segment is involved in trading and markets services, as well as customer business with financial institutions. The Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center segment is composed of all asset and liability management functions, local and of Erste Group Bank AG (Holding), and local corporate centers such as internal service providers. The Savings Banks segment includes savings banks, which are members of the Haftungsverbund of the Austrian savings banks sector. The Group Corporate Center segment covers mainly centrally managed activities and items that are not directl

About Banco Comercial Portugues (Get Rating)

Banco Comercial Portugues SA provides banking activities and financial services. Its operating segment consists of Retail Banking segment activity includes the Retail activity of Banco Comercial Portuguas in Portugal, operating as a distribution channel for products and services from other companies of the Group and the Foreign business segment. Corporate & Investment Banking segment includes corporate network in Portugal, specialized monitoring division, investment banking unit and activity of the Bank’s international division. Private Banking and Asset Management segment comprises the private banking network in Portugal and subsidiary companies which are specialized in the asset management business. Non-core Business Portfolio segment includes the business granted for securities-backed landing, loans collateralized with other assets, subsidized mortgage loans, construction subcontractors. Foreign Business segment comprises the operations outside Portugal, in particular Poland, Mozambique, Angola, Cayman Isl

