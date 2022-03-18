Head-To-Head Contrast: Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) & MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) and MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Inozyme Pharma has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MacroGenics has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

83.4% of Inozyme Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.2% of MacroGenics shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Inozyme Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of MacroGenics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inozyme Pharma and MacroGenics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inozyme Pharma N/A N/A -$56.42 million N/A N/A MacroGenics $77.45 million 7.06 -$202.12 million ($3.37) -2.65

Inozyme Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MacroGenics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Inozyme Pharma and MacroGenics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inozyme Pharma 0 0 3 0 3.00 MacroGenics 1 0 9 0 2.80

Inozyme Pharma currently has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 532.32%. MacroGenics has a consensus target price of $29.30, suggesting a potential upside of 228.11%. Given Inozyme Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Inozyme Pharma is more favorable than MacroGenics.

Profitability

This table compares Inozyme Pharma and MacroGenics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inozyme Pharma N/A -34.30% -31.90% MacroGenics -260.97% -67.34% -50.89%

Summary

Inozyme Pharma beats MacroGenics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inozyme Pharma, Inc., a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis. It has a license agreement with Yale University for specified therapeutic and prophylactic products. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

MacroGenics Company Profile (Get Rating)

MacroGenics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases. The company was founded by Scott E. Koenig, Jeffrey V. Ravetch, LeRoy E. Hood, Ruedi Aebersold, and Alan Aderem on August 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

