Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEAK shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,183 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 998,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,231,000 after purchasing an additional 36,342 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,296,000 after purchasing an additional 635,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 31,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $33.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.29. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $30.16 and a one year high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $483.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.88 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 26.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.03%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

