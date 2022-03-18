HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $66.59 Million

Analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) will report sales of $66.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for HealthStream’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $66.90 million and the lowest is $66.23 million. HealthStream posted sales of $63.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full year sales of $270.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $269.40 million to $272.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $289.20 million, with estimates ranging from $285.03 million to $293.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $64.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of HealthStream from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 42,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 183,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. 73.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HSTM stock opened at $20.47 on Friday. HealthStream has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $31.11. The company has a market capitalization of $633.28 million, a P/E ratio of 107.74, a P/E/G ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.66.

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

