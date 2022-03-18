Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $91.46

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $91.46 and traded as low as $90.00. Heartland BancCorp shares last traded at $90.00, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on HLAN. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heartland BancCorp in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland BancCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $180.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.46.

Heartland BancCorp ( OTCMKTS:HLAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The bank reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $17.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Heartland BancCorp will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th were paid a $0.627 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Heartland BancCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

About Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services, alternative investment services, insurance services, and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M.

