Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Price Tops $0.36 on Major Exchanges

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the US dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.74 or 0.00205196 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000971 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00027444 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00023061 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.93 or 0.00380367 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00057458 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

