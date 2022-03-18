HedgeTrade Price Up 10.6% Over Last 7 Days (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $172.42 million and $183,434.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SSV Network (SSV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020890 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Hedge Finance (HEDGE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gift-Coin (GIFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1x Short Bitcoin Token (HEDGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.60 or 0.00197179 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

