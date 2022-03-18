Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Trading Down 3%

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $204.27 and last traded at $204.27. Approximately 652 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 141,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $210.54.

HELE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.54. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $624.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. Helen of Troy’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,023,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,397 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 16,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,920,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Company Profile (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

