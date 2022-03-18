Hellenic Coin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $68,787.00 (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a total market cap of $256.95 million and approximately $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hellenic Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.71 or 0.00269247 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00014959 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000951 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000476 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Coin Profile

HNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hellenic Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hellenic Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.