HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Price Target Cut to €89.00

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFFGet Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €110.00 ($120.88) to €89.00 ($97.80) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HLFFF. Barclays raised their price objective on HelloFresh from €110.00 ($120.88) to €113.00 ($124.18) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on HelloFresh from €61.00 ($67.03) to €49.00 ($53.85) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded HelloFresh from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.67.

Shares of HLFFF stock remained flat at $$44.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. 85 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,247. HelloFresh has a twelve month low of $37.23 and a twelve month high of $114.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.01.

HelloFresh SE engages in the provision of personalized meal solutions. It operates through the following segments: United States of America (USA), International, and Holding. The International segment comprises Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

