Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Trading Up 17.9%

About Hemostemix (CVE:HEM)

Hemostemix Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions. It develops cell therapy products from the patient's own blood, a relatively non-invasive source of therapeutic cells. The company's lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy for the treatment of critical limb ischemia, which is in Phase II clinical trial in Canada and the United States.

