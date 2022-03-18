Herc (NYSE:HRI) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Herc in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.71.

Shares of HRI opened at $165.38 on Friday. Herc has a 52 week low of $90.86 and a 52 week high of $203.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 2.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.65.

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $578.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.74 million. Herc had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Herc will post 12.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust purchased a new stake in Herc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,508,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $617,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Herc by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,640,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,895,000 after acquiring an additional 41,434 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Herc by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

