Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Maxim Group from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 189.86% from the company’s current price.

Shares of HGBL opened at $1.38 on Friday. Heritage Global has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.76. The firm has a market cap of $50.48 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Heritage Global had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Heritage Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Heritage Global by 488.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 12,213 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Heritage Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heritage Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Heritage Global by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 21,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

