Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Maxim Group from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 189.86% from the company’s current price.
Shares of HGBL opened at $1.38 on Friday. Heritage Global has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.76. The firm has a market cap of $50.48 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.51.
Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Heritage Global had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.
About Heritage Global (Get Rating)
Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.
