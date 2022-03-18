Hess (NYSE:HES) PT Raised to $124.00

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Barclays from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HES. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet raised Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.21.

Get Hess alerts:

Shares of HES opened at $97.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.97 and a beta of 1.76. Hess has a 1 year low of $61.93 and a 1 year high of $102.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hess will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 220,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.27, for a total value of $20,147,122.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 2,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $230,330.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 934,015 shares of company stock valued at $89,490,827 over the last 90 days. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hess by 31.2% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.