Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,573 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 8.4% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $12,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,140,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,840,000 after acquiring an additional 824,242 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,494,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,842,000 after buying an additional 59,412 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 35.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,484,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,626,000 after acquiring an additional 649,943 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 31.3% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,459,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,775,000 after acquiring an additional 587,006 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,435,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,008,000 after acquiring an additional 16,149 shares during the period.

USMV stock opened at $76.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.54. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

