Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,195 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.2% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 12,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGD opened at $73.49 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.90 and a 1 year high of $82.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.39.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

