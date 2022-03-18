Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.17

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.17 and traded as high as $11.79. Himax Technologies shares last traded at $11.60, with a volume of 2,732,434 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.17.

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $451.90 million for the quarter. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 64.29% and a net margin of 28.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Himax Technologies by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 178,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 66,305 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Himax Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 150,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Himax Technologies by 241.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,239,000. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in Himax Technologies by 313.6% in the fourth quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 93,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 71,024 shares during the period. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Himax Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

