Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $56.93

Hino Motors, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $56.93 and last traded at $56.98, with a volume of 3012 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.50.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hino Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.04. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Hino Motors ( OTCMKTS:HINOY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter. Hino Motors had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 0.45%.

Hino Motors Company Profile

Hino Motors, Ltd. manufactures and sells large commercial vehicles under the Hino brand worldwide. It offers trucks and buses; and light commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles, as well as automotive and industrial diesel engines, vehicle parts, and others. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hino, Japan.

