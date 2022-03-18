Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) & GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Critical Contrast

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Rating) and GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Histogen alerts:

This table compares Histogen and GH Research’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Histogen $1.03 million 12.86 -$14.95 million ($0.40) -0.66 GH Research N/A N/A -$450,000.00 N/A N/A

GH Research has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Histogen.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.5% of Histogen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.7% of GH Research shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Histogen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Histogen and GH Research’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Histogen -1,448.64% -69.50% -52.26% GH Research N/A -3.74% -3.69%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Histogen and GH Research, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Histogen 0 0 1 0 3.00 GH Research 0 0 3 0 3.00

Histogen currently has a consensus target price of $2.40, indicating a potential upside of 805.32%. GH Research has a consensus target price of $26.42, indicating a potential upside of 59.23%. Given Histogen’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Histogen is more favorable than GH Research.

Summary

GH Research beats Histogen on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Histogen (Get Rating)

Histogen, Inc. engages in the development of potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. It focuses in Human Multipotent Cell Conditioned Media, Human Extracellular Matrix, and Hair Stimulating Complex. The company was founded by Steven J. Mento and Gail K. Naughton on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About GH Research (Get Rating)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD). Its lead program is GH001, an inhalable 5-MeO-DMT product candidate that is being investigated in the Phase 2 part of an ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with TRD. The company also develops GH002, an injectable 5-MeO-DMT product candidate that is in preclinical development trials with a focus on psychiatric and neurological disorders. GH Research PLC was founded in 2018 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Histogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Histogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.