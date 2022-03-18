Hive (HIVE) Price Up 4% Over Last Week

Hive (HIVE) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. During the last seven days, Hive has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. Hive has a market capitalization of $366.75 million and approximately $10.03 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hive coin can now be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00002178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000147 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000520 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003779 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000205 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 403,645,734 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hive is hive.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

