HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Given New C$30.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$30.75 to C$30.50 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of HLS Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$11.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.94. HLS Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $16.99.

About HLS Therapeutics

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

