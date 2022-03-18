HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Given New C$30.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$30.75 to C$30.50 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of HLS Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$11.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.94. HLS Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $16.99.
About HLS Therapeutics (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HLS Therapeutics (HLTRF)
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
Receive News & Ratings for HLS Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HLS Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.