HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) dropped 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $49.70 and last traded at $49.95. Approximately 230 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 218,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.34.

HMST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.44 and its 200-day moving average is $47.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.00.

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. HomeStreet had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

In related news, EVP Jay C. Iseman sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $149,672.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HomeStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

About HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

