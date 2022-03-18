Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Holdings Increased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,760,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,663 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,486,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,650,568,000 after buying an additional 350,521 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,817,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,659,440,000 after buying an additional 165,235 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Honeywell International by 17.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,600,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $552,057,000 after purchasing an additional 387,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 49.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,119,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $449,857,000 after buying an additional 696,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

NASDAQ:HON traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.79. The company had a trading volume of 40,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,891,456. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.42 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $130.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.82.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.57.

Honeywell International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.