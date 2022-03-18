HOQU Price Tops $0.0018 on Exchanges (HQX)

HOQU (HQX) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. HOQU has a total market cap of $300,883.63 and approximately $638,557.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HOQU has traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar. One HOQU coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HOQU Profile

HOQU (HQX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling HOQU

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

