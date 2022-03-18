Horizon Protocol (HZN) Trading Down 2% Over Last 7 Days

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 18th. In the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded down 2% against the dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0494 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $73,935.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00045798 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,960.93 or 0.07069072 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,853.49 or 0.99923037 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 44.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00032475 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Coin Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizon Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

