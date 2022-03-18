Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $921.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST – Get Rating) to report $921.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $823.65 million to $964.00 million. Host Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $399.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $4.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.76 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $5.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Host Hotels & Resorts.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

HST opened at $18.84 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $19.75.

About Host Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

