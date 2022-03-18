Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) to Issue $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4766 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOVNP traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,050. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a 12 month low of $14.83 and a 12 month high of $24.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.54.

