HPQ-Silicon Resources (CVE:HPQ) Shares Up 4.7%

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. 173,556 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 238,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The firm has a market cap of C$115.21 million and a P/E ratio of -53.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54.

In other HPQ-Silicon Resources news, Senior Officer Francois Rivard purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$182,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$219,000.

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of quartz properties in Canada. It is involved in the exploration and production of silicon metals and porous silicon wafers. It holds a 100% interests in the Roncevaux property includes 27 claims covering an area of 1,895.76 hectares located in the Matapedia region of GaspÃ©; and Martinville property, which consists of 4 claims covering an area of 2.42 square kilometers located to the east of Montreal.

