H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.69

Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.69 and last traded at $26.64, with a volume of 6634045 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.89 and a 200 day moving average of $24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.74.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.26. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 665.97% and a net margin of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $158.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,659,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932,437 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,904,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,098,000 after acquiring an additional 262,017 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,503,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,897 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,395,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,433,000 after acquiring an additional 190,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,303,000 after acquiring an additional 34,400 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About H&R Block (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

