HSBC Initiates Coverage on BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Equities researchers at HSBC began coverage on shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock.

BHP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.20 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.61) to GBX 2,300 ($29.91) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($28.41) target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,163.53.

NYSE BHP opened at $67.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.66. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $51.88 and a 12 month high of $82.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in BHP Group by 63.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,175,968 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,178,095,000 after buying an additional 6,277,566 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,362,091 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $447,539,000 after buying an additional 193,053 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 114.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,442 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $142,164,000 after buying an additional 1,416,580 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in BHP Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,709,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,018,926 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $121,842,000 after buying an additional 323,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

