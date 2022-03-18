HT Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

HT Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 5.2% of HT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $17,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 190,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 230,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,256,000. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 86,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 792,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,034,000 after buying an additional 22,255 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.48 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.26 and a 12 month high of $82.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.83.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.