Hudock Inc. Buys 8,980 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,980 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Hudock Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $15,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR opened at $109.05 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $100.58 and a one year high of $121.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.32.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

