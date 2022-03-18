Hudock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Hudock Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hudock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $9,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEF. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 540.8% in the third quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $108.75 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $108.25 and a 52-week high of $118.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.55 and a 200-day moving average of $114.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

