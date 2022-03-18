Hudock Inc. Has $2.31 Million Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Hudock Inc. cut its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,924 shares during the period. PPL comprises approximately 0.7% of Hudock Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPL. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 18.4% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,942,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,624,000 after buying an additional 3,569,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in PPL by 36.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,284,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,599,000 after buying an additional 3,011,975 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in PPL by 131.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,458,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,302,000 after buying an additional 2,531,196 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in PPL by 14.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,238,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,441,000 after buying an additional 1,310,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in PPL by 42.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,143,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,638,000 after buying an additional 938,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PPL. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

In related news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $26.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 0.77. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $30.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.73.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 25.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is -41.88%.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

