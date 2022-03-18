Hudock Inc. Has $3.57 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF comprises 1.0% of Hudock Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 11,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1,348.5% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 20,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 79,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,558,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 21,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:ITOT opened at $98.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.26. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $88.45 and a 1 year high of $108.15.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.