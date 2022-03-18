Hudock Inc. Has $30.31 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 8.5% of Hudock Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $442.96 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $385.34 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $444.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $453.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

