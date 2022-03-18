Hudock Inc. Has $6.74 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Hudock Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 721.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,046,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,298 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,915,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,299,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,158 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 194.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,018,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,628,000 after buying an additional 1,995,081 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,039,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,313,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $107.86 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.00 and a 1-year high of $116.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.26.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

