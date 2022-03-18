Hudock Inc. Purchases 4,613 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hudock Inc. increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $4,567,000. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 19,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 59,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 9,141 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 7,253.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 18,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 18,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial increased their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.43.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $23.19 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $165.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

