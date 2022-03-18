Hudock Inc. Purchases 679 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises 0.8% of Hudock Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,720,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,283,443,000 after acquiring an additional 811,220 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 66.7% in the third quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,718,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 549,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 18.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 372,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,844,000 after purchasing an additional 58,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 292,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,363,000 after acquiring an additional 13,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $345.45 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $320.62 and a one year high of $369.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $345.66 and a 200 day moving average of $350.75.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

