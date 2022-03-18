Hudock Inc. Sells 8,748 Shares of Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF (NYSEARCA:GDMA)

Hudock Inc. cut its stake in Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF (NYSEARCA:GDMA – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,748 shares during the period. Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF accounts for 0.9% of Hudock Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Hudock Inc. owned about 2.54% of Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF by 81.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 138,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 62,153 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,428,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,047,000 after purchasing an additional 394,103 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDMA opened at $32.38 on Friday. Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF has a twelve month low of $30.66 and a twelve month high of $33.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.93 and its 200-day moving average is $31.95.

