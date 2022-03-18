Hudson Resources (CVE:HUD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Hudson Resources Inc. (CVE:HUD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 5616 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a market cap of C$9.81 million and a P/E ratio of -0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

About Hudson Resources (CVE:HUD)

Hudson Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It has one exploitation license, the Naajat EL; and the Sarfartoq Mineral Claim, an exploration stage property. The company was formerly known as Tekwerks Solutions Inc and changed its name to Hudson Resources Inc in December 2002.

