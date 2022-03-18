Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of HGEN stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.23. Humanigen has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $29.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of -1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Humanigen ( NASDAQ:HGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.09. Humanigen had a negative net margin of 6,582.73% and a negative return on equity of 4,882.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 million. Analysts anticipate that Humanigen will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dale Chappell purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cameron Durrant bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,059,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,140,310. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGEN. Murchinson Ltd. raised its stake in Humanigen by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Humanigen by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,343,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,439,000 after purchasing an additional 249,314 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Humanigen during the fourth quarter valued at $3,993,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Humanigen by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 417,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Humanigen by 2,162.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 886,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 847,109 shares in the last quarter. 39.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

