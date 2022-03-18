Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Downgraded to Sell at DNB Markets

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS HSQVY opened at $23.12 on Friday. Husqvarna AB has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $32.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.17 and a 200 day moving average of $27.61.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Husqvarna AB engages in the production of outdoor power products for forest, park, and garden care. The company also offers garden watering products, cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. It operates through the following segments: Husqvarna, Gardena, Consumer Brands, and Construction.

