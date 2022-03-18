Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Downgraded to Sell at DNB Markets

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS HSQVY opened at $23.12 on Friday. Husqvarna AB has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $32.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.17 and a 200 day moving average of $27.61.
Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Husqvarna AB (publ) (HSQVY)
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
Receive News & Ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.