I/O Coin (IOC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2,820.00

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0597 or 0.00000144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and $2,820.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, I/O Coin has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.76 or 0.00233215 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00010832 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003830 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00035731 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.00 or 0.00858036 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000038 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,465,407 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.