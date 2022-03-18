iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $74.41

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$74.41 and traded as high as C$76.01. iA Financial shares last traded at C$75.70, with a volume of 564,778 shares.

IAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$89.50 to C$91.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$84.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, iA Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$87.85.

Get iA Financial alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$78.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$74.41.

In related news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.08, for a total value of C$800,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,523,520.

iA Financial Company Profile (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.