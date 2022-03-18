IAM Advisory LLC Acquires 6,627 Shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

IAM Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,627 shares during the period. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF makes up 1.7% of IAM Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $4,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 971.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 45.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the third quarter worth $224,000.

Shares of BATS:DIVO opened at $36.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.80. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 1-year low of $25.59 and a 1-year high of $30.79.

