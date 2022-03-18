IAM Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

IAM Advisory LLC raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Motco raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock opened at $235.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $132.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $261.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $228.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.55.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.12.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

