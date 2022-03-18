IAM Advisory LLC Buys New Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 222,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,621,000. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1,769.5% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 877,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,332,000 after buying an additional 830,780 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 717,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,369,000 after purchasing an additional 210,400 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 414,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after purchasing an additional 79,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:COWZ opened at $49.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.83 and its 200 day moving average is $46.38.

